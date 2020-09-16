Belton’s Brett Sniffin Takes Over Experienced Tiger Team

BELTON — The Belton Tigers will begin the Brett Sniffin Era a week from Friday.

Sniffin’s first year comes with a load of challenges presented by COVID-19 but with the UIL’s help this summer he feels like his team has not missed a beat.

“The UIL gave us the sports specific time in the summer,” Sniffin said. “And then the two hours they gave us right before school started helped us. It got us caught up to what we missed in the spring being new coaches. So right now we’re at exactly where we should be.”

Sniffin has the luxury of bringing back a senior quarterback entering his 3rd season as a starter as Ruben Jimenez enters 2020 with a firm grasp on the new offense and tough mindset as a team leader.

“We were junior heavy last year so we’re senior heavy this year,” he said. “The thing this year is “Belton Tough”. So the seniors are really trying to emphasize “Belton Tough” and bring back what we sort of lost a couple years ago.”

Sniffin likes what he has seen from his senior signal-caller and likes how he fits into his offensive scheme.

“Ruben’s a good kid he’s a dynamic player,” Sniffin said. “He’s a dual threat type athlete back there which is nice to have. You can take a bad play and make it good in a hurry, but at the same time, our offensive line looks good, we’re appreciative of them and then we’ve got some good receivers and an excellent tight end as well.”

The Tigers will open their season at home against Georgetown on September 25th.