Brian Bell Rides Emotional Roller Coaster on Tuesday

CHINA SPRING — China Spring Head Football Coach Brian Bell kicked back into coach mode when the UIL granted 1A-4A Schools the opportunity to start on schedule August 3rd, only to have to be the bearer of bad news to his guys once again.

“The good news came out so we were trying to scramble to find a week one game and getting to call the coaches, it was, was fun again,” Bell said. “I was kind of back to my old self and get back in the swing of things. Then for the, for the city mandate to come out it’s kind of negative.”

McLennan County announced that in-person activities at schools in the county would have to wait until after September 7th. So after Bell had lined up a new week-one opponent he had to turn right around and tell them to go find someone else.

“We were looking for a week one game,” Bell said. We searched all over and I was contacted by a bunch of different schools but finally found one, where literally I scheduled the game we locked it in and 30 minutes later, it came out, so I had to call them right back.”

China Spring like several other McLennan County Schools will now have to wait until after September 7th to begin practicing meaning they will likely miss three games.