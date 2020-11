WACO -- Bryce Frazier has his Eagle Christian Academy Eagles making history in their second year of existence and they are on the cusp of more preparing for their first playoff game in School History.

"It's awesome," Frazier said. "I mean just getting to see these kids experience the playoff atmosphere, practicing in November, potentially practicing on Thanksgiving week, stuff like that it's just fun. Being able to experience that with them and have the opportunity to coach them through this and I have a lot of guys that have never played before and the growing process is fun."