Cadets March on with Terry Gerik Leading the Way

WACO — Terry Gerik was named the next Head Football Coach and Athletics Director late Tuesday night, replacing Shane Anderson who took over at Midway earlier this month.

Gerik is no stranger to Connally serving as the offensive coordinator of the Cadets for the last five seasons, watching the rise of the program first hand.

“We kind of put it on the map a little bit,” he said of Connally’s Success. “We’re winning, we’re getting into the playoffs, but our whole goal is, we want to step it up a little bit we want to make some deeps runs.”

Gerik’s familiarity with the program is helping make this a smooth transition to the head chair.

“We’re not having to start over,” he said. “In some areas we already have relationships with kids, with parents with teachers, administrators. We still have 13 coaches on staff that did not leave. And so I’m extremely blessed to have those guys.”

Shane Anderson’s influence is is heavy on Coach Gerik and the Cadet program, but he is looking forward to adding his own twist to things to make it his own.

“There are some things that I want to see just a little bit different and how we do some things,” he said. “So we’re going to kind of put that twist on it and anything from off season to our leadership program in the spring, but he [Anderson] had a he had a good program in place, we just need to continue it going.”