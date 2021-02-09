Cameron Yoe Holds a Special Place in Rick Rhoades’ Heart

WACO, TX — Last night, Cameron Yoe named Rick Rhoades their new head football coach and athletic director nearly five years after he left.

Rhoades returned to Cameron last year after the tragic passing of his former player, Traion Smith, and it led to Rhoades returning to the sidelines.

“When we came back to mourn the loss of Traion, you also get the feeling that it’s home,” Rick Rhoades said. “And then when this opportunity came along, it definitely played a part in it. He’s a great young man, and will always be a big part of my life. I get a chance now to hopefully get this program back to where it was when he was here. And if I can do that, I’ll feel like I’ve done something to honor him and his family.”