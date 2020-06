WACO — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their 4A Division one preseason rankings on Tuesday with the La Vega Pirates Leading the Way.

The Lampasas Badgers are not far behind them picked 3rd in the preseason returning their senior Signal-caller Ace Whitehead trying to build on their State Semi-Final run a season ago.

The La Vega Pirates will also face the #2 and #8 team in their non-district schedule next year.