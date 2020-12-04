China Spring Ready For State Quarterfinals

WACO, TX — In 4A high school football, China Spring is playing Carthage tomorrow night in the state quarterfinals at Midlothian high school. The Cougars have been the underdog since the playoffs started, and as they prepare to face an undefeated team in Carthage, the Cougars are sticking to their guns, since they’re peaking at the perfect time.

“That’s the beautiful thing about the game of football, it doesn’t matter what it says on paper, you actually have to go play the game in order to win” Brian Bell said. “By no means, not taking anything away from Carthage, they’re an unbelievable team, they’re the number one team in the state for a reason, honestly we’re just so proud of our senior class, how they’ve been leading our guys on and off the field, it’s been an awesome thing to witness and to peak at the right time is pretty neat.”