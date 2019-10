WACO, Texas — The Connally Cadets have ascended to number one in the state in 4A Division two, according to Texasfootball.com.

The Cadets are 6-0 and off to a 2-0 start in district play with comeback wins against Salado and at Lorena.

They will now turn their attention to Madisonville, who they will host at 7:30pm on Friday night at Mac Peoples Stadium.