Connally’s Anderson Excited to See The Light at The End of The Tunnel

WACO — The University Interscholastic League announced Tuesday that schools could begin to hold offseason workouts on Monday May 8th.

UIL is aware of Gov. Abbott’s May 18 announcement and is actively working with appropriate state officials to allow schools to begin limited summer strength & conditioning and marching band activities on June 8. Once finalized, details will be released to schools. — Texas UIL (@uiltexas) May 19, 2020

Connally Head Coach and Athletic Director Shane Anderson has been itching to get back to the schools and be around his athletes again.

“It’s been tough,” Anderson said. “We might not do nothing, the first couple days we might just sit there, talk to each other and just hang out and enjoy being around each other. We’re excited and we’re gonna try to stay within what they’re telling us to do.”

Anderson and his coaches have been helping the kids with their class work as best they can over the last few months but now he is excited to get them all back together in a familiar football setting.

“Being around each other, and being around their teammates and seeing that, that their buddies are going to work and then letting the coaches see that they’re putting in for work,” Anderson said. “Our kids are hungry and you know they want to defend the district championship so they know that they can’t have any setbacks and I got to get the most out of every day.”

Allowing the kids to work out together and use the facilities will help them better prepare for what will be a very tough schedule this football season.

“I’m fairly certain that no matter when we show up or, or what we do, we’re going to have some athletes that we can put on the field and they can run and do those type of things,” Anderson said. “We want to make sure they’re in shape we want to make sure that they understand what’s in front of them.”