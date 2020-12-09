Crawford Pirates Sailing into State Semi’s in First Year under Greg Jacobs

CRAWFORD — The Crawford Pirates enter the state semi-finals on a roll after a 48-0 win over district rival Bosqueville in the regional final.

That convincing win shows just how far the team has come in the last month squeaking by Bosqueville in October 27-20, to clinch the district title.

“Over the course of that period of time we grew together more as a team. I think we relied on each other more, and really stay focused the whole week. The good thing about it was we carried it into Friday night. The chemistry is much better than it was earlier in the year, and a lot of that’s due to the fact that you have young players with older players and they learn to work together so now We’re as tight knit a team as I think we can we can we have been up to this point.”

That bonding has taken place between some experienced seniors and some very talented younger players that have buoyed the Pirates to this point.

“They feed off each other,” Jacobs said. “The young kids we have, the sophomores that we have are very talented. The things that they make happen really excites the older kids and then vice versa they see the work that the older kids do and commitment they have and that excites the younger ones.”

Pirates young and old have persevered through some tough circumstances with COVID-19 even forfeiting their regular season finale, their only blemish on their otherwise perfect record.

“We did our best to follow protocols and I think you have to rely on those kids to be committed to it and understand how important it was to try to maintain their health and stay protected as much as possible. They’ve done a really very good job.”

Crawford and post kick off at 7:00pm on Thursday in Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Post Antelopes.