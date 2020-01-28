Crawford’s Kelm to Step Down At The End of The School Year

CRAWFORD, Texas — Delbert Kelm will turn over the reins of the Crawford Football program after 13 years as head coach and 29 years with the school district.

Dr. Kenneth Hall, The Crawford ISD Superintendent released the following statement on Monday.

“Coach Kelm has resigned effective at the end of the school year,” the statement read. “He has been with the district for 29 years. Serving as the athletic director and head football coach during the last 13 years. He has made a lasting impact on countless numbers of students during his tenure. The students, staff, administration, and board wish Coach Kelm well in his future endeavors.”

Kelm is resigning at the end of the school year, after leading the Pirates to the playoffs in all 13 seasons at Crawford.