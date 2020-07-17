LIVE NOW /
Dallas County School Delay Could Impact Waco High & Midway Athletics

Friday Night Fever

WACO — Dallas County announced Thursday that it would delay the start of the school year for it’s schools, until at least September 8th which could have an impact on The Central Texas Football schedule.

Waco High and Midway are now in a football district with Cedar Hill, Desoto and Duncanville who are all subject to the delayed start. The order states that extracurricular activities cannot start until in-person instruction starts.

According to Thomas Jones of the Austin American Statesman the University Interscholastic League is expected to make an announcement regarding the start of the season on Monday.

