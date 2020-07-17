Dallas County School Delay Could Impact Waco High & Midway Athletics

WACO — Dallas County announced Thursday that it would delay the start of the school year for it’s schools, until at least September 8th which could have an impact on The Central Texas Football schedule.

Waco High and Midway are now in a football district with Cedar Hill, Desoto and Duncanville who are all subject to the delayed start. The order states that extracurricular activities cannot start until in-person instruction starts.

Dr. Huang, the Health Authority for Dallas County & City, issued an Order delaying in-person instruction for public and private schools until Sept. 8.



“Given the recent numbers of #COVID cases, we must do what is best for the safety of our school children and school employees.” pic.twitter.com/RWbHzS4EI4 — Dallas County HHS (@DCHHS) July 16, 2020

According to Thomas Jones of the Austin American Statesman the University Interscholastic League is expected to make an announcement regarding the start of the season on Monday.