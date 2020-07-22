Different County Orders Leave Certain Schools at a Disadvantage in Athletics

MART — Hours after the UIL announced that smaller schools could proceed with football season on a normal schedule McLennan County issued an order postponing all in-person activities in county schools until after September 7th.

One of the affected schools is the three-time defending state champion Mart Panthers, who are the only school in their district that will be delayed into September.

“Where I will be behind the eight ball is that I’m the only school in my district that’s in McLennan County,” Hoffman said. “So, if this doesn’t happen to them, they’re gonna play a full schedule, and now they’ll have five or six, seven games under their belt, where I may only have one.”

Hoffman said he has solidified a scrimmage with McGregor but is now looking for a game on October 2nd which was slated to be their open date.

“My district schedule it really doesn’t affect anything at all,” Hoffman said. “We’re in a six-team district, so I basically had five non district games and then an off week and then five district games. I’ve got a scrimmage set up with McGregor, you know they’re obviously in the same boat we are.”

In addition Mart and other McLennan County Schools had to shut down their strength and conditioning workouts, until that post-September date.