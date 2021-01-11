Don Hyde Gives his take on National Title Game

WACO, Texas – La Vega Head Football Coach Don Hyde has his fair share of state championship rings, and enjoys studying the game of football.

Hyde is looking forward to the National Championship game between Alabama and Ohio State on Monday night – as he knows both football programs are the cream of the crop.

“I’m a defensive guy, so a lot of the time I find myself pausing and seeing how the defense lines up in certain formations and how they fit it according to the play they run,” Hyde said. “My wife will tell you I don’t like to talk very much during the game. I just like to watch the game. That’s why I enjoy watching it by myself a lot of the time, and my wife is sitting there with me. And at half time she’ll ask me a question or two, you know, during the game I don’t care much to talk about what’s taking place or having to explain something. I may back it up and say, ‘Look right here. This is what is fixing to happen.’ And she’ll go, ‘How’d you know that?’ And I say, ‘Well honey, I’ve coached football for 27 years. I can tell you what’s fixing to happen right here according how they’re lined up.'”