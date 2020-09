SAN SABA — The San Saba Armadillos are in search of a week five opponent after Dublin had to pull out of their week five match-up after being hit by COVID-19 cases.

All football games vs Dublin ISD have been cancelled. We are currently working on finding games for this week. In the event we do not find a homecoming game, homecoming will be rescheduled. Thanks for your support with this matter. More information to follow! — Coach Aguirre (@coachaguirre_) September 22, 2020

The ‘Dillos will be off the following week before district play begins on October 10th.