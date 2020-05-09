Eagle Christian Promotes Bryce Frazier to Interim Athletic Director

WACO — Eagle Christian Academy promoted Head Football Coach Bryce Frazier to the role of Interim Athletic Director, on Friday.

Frazier led the Eagle Christian Football team to a winning record in their first season of competition, last year including a win in the Six-Man Independent Bowl Series.

He will continue to serve in his role as head football coach but will now oversee the rest of the the programs at the upper and lower schools, as well, according to the school’s website.

Frazier takes over for Shannon Reynolds who had been the A.D. since 2017 but resigned from that post for the 2020-2021 school year.

