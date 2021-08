LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees are set for year two under head coach Chris Lancaster trying to make a return trip to the playoffs in 2021.

The fact that the Bumblebees made the playoffs in 2020 is impressive when you consider Lancaster took over just before COVID-19 shut down workouts across the state. But now with a full offseason under their belt the bumblebees are ready to fly in 2021.

They will open their season against Rogers on Friday August 27th.