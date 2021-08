BELTON — The Belton Tigers have missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons with identical 3-7 records – but in year two under Brett Sniffin, they expect to change that.

The Tigers had their chances last year but went just 1-3 in one-score games. This offseason they have not let the players forget about that and this season they look to finish the fight.

The Tigers open their season at Georgetown on Friday Night.