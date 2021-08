BOSQUEVILLE — The Bosqueville Bulldogs are coming off a regional final run in 2020 and are looking to reload for a return in 2021.

They will have to replace a few key starters including quarterback Luke Bradshaw but head coach Clint Zander believes they have the talent around the quarterback to make it a pretty smooth transition.

The Bulldogs will open their season on the road against Clifton on August 27th.