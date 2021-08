CAMERON — The Yoemen of Cameron Yoe are coming off a rare season where they missed the playoffs in 2020.

In 2021 former Head Coach, Rick Rhoades, returns after five seasons at Gregory Portland to try and lead Yoe back to a championship to go along with the three he won between 2012 and 2014.

The Yoemen will open their season against Lago Vista on August 27th.