MOODY — The Moody Bearcats are entering year two under Lonnie Judd coming off a 1-9 campaign in his first season at Mooody.

While the wins weren’t as plentiful as they would have liked Judd saw some encouraging thing from his team that was able to fight through adversity just to get on the field.

This team is hungry to get back in the playoffs and will start their quest on August 27th against Hamilton.