LOTT — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars are coming off a 3-6 season where they won just one district game, but they return nearly all of their starters and are poised for a breakout year in 2021.

Brandon Hicks enters his second year and he feels like a full off season and some success in 7-on-7 this summer have his Cougars poised to make a playoff push in 2021.

The Cougars open their season on August 27th against Leon.