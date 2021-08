KILLEEN — The Shoemaker Grey Wolves are coming off a second-straight playoff appearance last year finishing the year 8-3.

They came within an eyelash of winning a district title but lost their two games by a combined four points. Coming up just short has driven this team this off season and they are ready to finish the job and capture that district title in 2021.

The Grey Wolves will open the season on Friday at San Angelo Central.