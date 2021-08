WACO, TX — In TAPPS six-man football, the Vanguard Vikings made it to the playoffs in 2020, and they’re returning a majority of those players to the 2021 roster.

Combining the Vikings’ experience and speed, head coach, Luke Pilant, feels that his team has a chance to reach the ultimate goal, of bringing home their first ever state championship.

Vanguard opens the season against Milford on August 27th.