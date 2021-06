WACO — Former Mart standout and current University High offensive coordinator, Tony Miles was honored by the national football foundation as a member of the class of 2022 ballot.

Miles was a two-time first-team all-american wide receiver who led the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats to back-to-back division II national championships in 1998 and 1999.

Miles set conference and school records for career receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.