DALLAS — Over the weekend, former Midway quarterback Tanner Mordecai was named the starter for Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs and was named a team captain on Tuesday.

Mordecai waited his turn for three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Oklahoma this past off season.

Can confirm… Tanner is pretty good at scoring touchdowns in red white and blue… A big reason I always loved shooting Midway games #txhsfb @MidwayFB https://t.co/FQ3bn7Hcmb pic.twitter.com/LDVJhKemSC — Matt Roberts (@MattRobertsTV) August 31, 2021

Mordecai and SMU Open their season at home against SMU this weekend.