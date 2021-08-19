Former Rockdale Tiger Impressing in First Season in Lubbock

LUBBOCK — Rockdale’s all time leading rusher Cam’Ron Valdez is turning heads in his first season in Lubbock.

A freshman at Texas Tech Valdez is showing some of the skills early in camp that attracted head coach Matt Wells to him on the recruiting trail.

“I think you see shiftiness,” Wells said. “You see home run speed. You saw a very durable back in high school in a really good program. He was durable. He had a lot of carries. You saw the ability to guys to make guys miss, catches the ball well out of the backfield.”

His new running backs coach DeAndre Smith sees him picking up the offense and working his way into the rotation.

“He is a talented young man, and he’s going to do some special things,” Smith said. “He has great feet, great vision. He’s learned the offense. And the more he learns, the more comfortable he gets, the faster you’re going to see him play.”

Prior to camp starting Wells said Valdez needed to get better at pass protection but if he can do that, the former Tiger could be pouncing into the endzone this fall.