WACO, Texas -- The La Vega Pirates are the defending State Champions getting set to go up against the program in Carthage they unseated from that spot last year with their win over Liberty Hill.

These two teams have accounted for the last four 4A division one State titles and have a history with each other beating one another in runs for State Championships. La Vega got the Best of the Bulldogs in 2015 while Carthage got their revenge in 2017. But Friday will mark the first time this one is for all the marbles.