MEXIA, Texas — The Mexia Black Cats will be looking for a new head football coach as Frank Sandoval is heading back to the DFW area.

The Frank Sandoval era comes to a close in Mexia. Coach Sandoval took over the program in April of 2016. In 3 years under Sandoval, the Blackcats have 2 playoff appearances and have won 2 Bi-District Championships! #txhsfb #ChampionshipHabits pic.twitter.com/q3uw1mIQGy — Mexia Blackcats (@Mexia_Athletics) January 8, 2020

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s Matt Stepp reports that Sandoval is headed to become the next head coach at West Mesquite high school.

BREAKING: Pending board approval tomorrow West Mesquite has named Mexia HC Frank Sandoval as their next HFC #txhsfb @dctf — Matt Stepp (@Matt_Stepp817) January 8, 2020

Sandoval took Mexia to the playoffs in two of his three seasons.