Friday Night Fever Preview: Abbott

ABBOTT — The Abbott Panthers will be looking for a little redemption this fall aiming to get back into the state playoffs after missing last year.

The Panthers finished 3-7 on the year but that bad taste in their mouths drove them to put in the work this offseason.

“We had great turnout this summer,” Head Coach Terry Crawford said. We’ve been averaging about 24 kids a day, all summer long. We’ve been together for a long time so we’ve seen them, so that’s good. When you put that helmet on, it’s a lot different. So when you can put that helmet on and you know it’s football season, it’s special.”

Senior Kadyn Johnson said he likes what he saw from his teammates that showed up this summer.

“When you have numbers in the weight room you really start seeing a better product on the field because everybody’s in their work and we’re all together,” he said.

It’s not just upper classmen like Johnson. Junior Keaton Pustejovsky said he was encouraged by the younger turnout he saw as well.

“What I love to see is eager freshmen,” he said. “I think that’s the best thing you can have because knowing that there’s someone else that wants your spot, that motivates you even harder.”

With the hard work this offseason and the strong experienced core of this team junior Kane Kulls likes the Panthers chances this season.

“We’ve got a lot of starters coming back,” he said. “We’ve got a bond built up. I think we can go far this year.”