Friday Night Fever Preview: Academy Bumblebees

ACADEMY — The Academy Bumblebees are flying into the Chris Lancaster era hoping to get themselves back in the playoff mix.

Lancaster comes from just up the road in Troy where he spent six seasons as the offensive coordinator. Though he wasn’t able to be around his players much this summer they have already developed a close relationship.

“I’ve seen good things,” senior Jerry Cephus. “Everything I’ve seen so far I like. He teaches like we’re his son. He coaches, but we know he’s gonna be there, so I like it a lot.”

Senior Wyatt Gardener likes the fresh approach Lancaster brings to the table.

“It’s actually really exciting,” he said. “I just want to see what he has coming for us. He’s a hard worker as he takes it as his own kids and stuff like that. I like him as a man too.”

“Well they are my family,” Lancaster said. “The reason why I’m in coaching is to build the relationships to educate them, make sure we present ourselves properly, both out here as an athlete, but also in the community as a student athlete. We’re gonna love them. We’re going to confront them when they make mistakes, but they know that we got their back.”

The Bumblebees open the season on August 28th at Rogers.