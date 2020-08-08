Friday Night Fever Preview: Axtell Longhorns

AXTELL– The Axtell Longhorns went through their share of adversity in 2019 but are looking for a bounce back in 2020.

Their head Coach Rusty Reynolds knows that through adversity you learn lessons, lessons he’s hopeful his team will carry into this season.

“You face tough situations you have to overcome those things sometimes you have to battle through them,” he said. “Sometimes you don’t get the result you want but because of that work, and what you had to do to fight through that is going to help them for the rest of their life.”

Axtell Junior Jayme Woley feels like because of what they went through they will definitely be better prepared for this season.

“We learned to be strong and not let our confidence get ahead of ourselves and just to pick everybody up once they get down and just take one play at a time.”