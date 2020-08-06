Friday Night Fever Preview: Bremond

BREMOND — The Bremond Tigers have grown accustomed to deep playoff runs which is why it was a bit surprising to see them exit early in 2018.

players like senior Hunter Wiljnowski took that season to heart and helped lead the Tigers back to the regional final a year ago.

“Our sophomore year we did not make a deep playoff run,” he said. “We learned a lot last year and we learn on the go. We learned that you can’t make mistakes in playoff games.”

Head Coach Jeff Kasowski knows they have some shoes to fill but he’s confident this crew can build on what they did last year.

“Anytime you make a deep run in the playoffs, it brings you together, it brings the town together to get a lot of excitement going,” he said. “The main thing is just playing Bremond Tiger football in December that’s what we strive for. We have a lot of shoes to replace but we’ve got some good ones coming back and we’re just gonna take a little time and hopefully we get these pre-district games in and kind of develop these younger kids and see what happens.”

Kasowski also hopes to make this season last as long as possible as his son Seth, is leading the team at Quarterback in his senior season.

“He’s a good football player,” he said of his son. “He’s a good leader on the field on offense and defense and of course you know being a coach’s kid for 18 years it helps. It’s awesome. It’s his senior year and we were so worried with COVID and everything — we were just happy UIL is gonna let us play and here we go so we’re excited.”

Bremond will open their season against Normangee.