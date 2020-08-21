Friday Night Fever Preview: Cameron Yoe

CAMERON — The Yoemen of Cameron Yoe dominated the early part of this decade so success is an expectation at every level.

The Yoemen are coming off a another nice run in 2019 but they expect to be competing for championships every year and the Seniors are trying to relay that to the younger classes.

“Us seniors are showing them what we learned throughout the years,” Senior Eduardo Gil said. “It’s like a lot to take in once you first come out in the field with all your all the players and all the energy in the crowd.”

Those younger classes that will be counted on this year have a track record of success themselves completing a 10-0 junior Varsity season last year.

“We have some high expectations as normal at Cameron,” Head Coach Tommy Brashear said. “We will be young this year we’ll have a lot of inexperience at the beginning of year, we have to get better each week and learn from our mistakes real quick real fast and be ready for a tough district.”

The Yoemen open the season against Lago Vista next Friday.