Friday Night Fever Preview: Chilton Pirates

CHILTON — The Chilton Pirates took a huge step forward in year two under Chris James improving by six wins from 2018 to 2019.

“You always want to tell guys to walk by faith but at the same time it’s always good to, have something to put in front of them,” James said. “It was tremendous going from 1-10 to, finishing the season 7-5 and making it to the second round of playoffs.”

Chilton ran up against a good Falls City team in the playoffs last year and will now share a district with Mart and Bremond so they know exactly what it takes to compete for state titles.

“It’s definitely a lesson, anytime you going up against Bremond and Falls City,” he said. “Being a district with Bremond as well as Mart it’s always a good lesson and gives you opportunity to learn some from those programs.”