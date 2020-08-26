Friday Night Fever Preview: China Spring

CHINA SPRING — The China Spring Cougars picked up a Bi-District Championship last year but they are hungry for more in 2020.

They finished with a record of 5-7 on the season with four of their losses coming by just a single possession so their battle cry in the early part of fall camp has been “Finish”.

“There has been a real point of emphasis,” Senior Emmanuel Abdallah said. “A lot of games we lost were pretty close. We’ve just been focusing on closing down the game and making sure — I mean, obviously we didn’t go there to lose and so we’re working on, just finishing the game.”

The Cougars will need to finish strong in a tough district that features some of the best teams in the area in 4A Division-2.

“Yeah, it’s a really tough district,” Senior Jordan Nevarez said. “Connally has guys like Tyler Webb. They’ve got a lot of great guys. But yeah, I mean, we’re here to compete too. And I mean, I’m just hoping for a great season.”

Head Coach Brian Bell is entering his 3rd season and knows just how deep and talented football in Central Texas is.

“I’ve been living in Central Texas for most of my life and the football here is just really competitive,” he said. “We were 4A-division one last year in a tough district and we’re staying local — closer games driving distance wise — this year in division two, which is nice. But the football doesn’t get any easier.”

The Cougars will host Benbrook on Friday night at 7:00pm and you can catch those highlights on Friday Night Football Fever.