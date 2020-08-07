Friday Night Fever Preview: Crawford Pirates

CRAWFORD — The Crawford Pirates have a new face at the helm of their football program for the first time in nearly 15 years as Greg Jacobs takes over for Delbert Kelm.

Jacobs a long-time assistant at Crawford himself is thrilled for the opportunity to lead the program he has been a part of for many years.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity,” he said. “Yes I’ve been here a long time and and enjoyed every minute that I’ve been here and to have this opportunity, it’s really a blessing.”

Kelm won nearly 80% of his games in his time with the Pirates so Jacobs is more than happy to build on what’s already been established.

“It’s the old saying if it’s not broke don’t fix it,” he said. “We’ve been pretty successful here but a lot of it is based on the effort that these kids put out and the expectations they have of themselves. We might tweak something here or there, but the foundation for this whole program was laid many years prior to today. And so we’re just going to carry on that same tradition.”