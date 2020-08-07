Friday Night Fever Preview: Hamilton Bulldogs

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Bulldogs are heading into 2020 full speed ahead.

Head Coach Casey Jones knows that spped will be a strength of this Bulldog team in 2020.

“We probably do have our fastest team that we’ve had since since I’ve been here,” he said. “We have a lot of returning skill guys, our kids have really taken that part of our program seriously, we really [running] track, and all the things that that teaches us. So we did see a lot of progress from last year to this year with our speed.”

Last year the team bust out of the gates at 4-1 then went 1-3 in a very talented district but they feel good about this squad being in the mix for a district championship and a run into the playoffs.

“I’m extremely excited to know what these guys can do and how far we can go,” Senior quarterback Colby Bailey said. “We have unlimited potential. I think we can do big things.”

Hamilton will open the season against Moody on September 28th.