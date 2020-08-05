Friday Night Fever Preview: Jonesboro

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Eagles came up just short of a return trip to AT&T Stadium for the State Championship game in 2019.

With that taste of success and a large class the Eagles are poised to fly high once again in 2020.

“We feel like we’ve got a group that can be better than last year, in some ways” Head Coach Eddie Gallegos said. “Maybe we can capitalize on some of those strengths. Yeah, we feel like we have a chance to play for a while.”

Senior quarterback Sean Hernandez likes the depth they have and they feel like it gives them a big advantage.

“We’ve got a bunch of energized players coming on and off the field, both sides of the ball,” he said. “I’m pretty excited about it we’re all pretty pumped about it this year, we got a great up guys.”