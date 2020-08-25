Friday Night Fever Preview: La Vega Pirates

BELLMEAD — The La Vega Pirates have their sights set on a third-straight trip to the State Title Game in 2020.

The Pirates came up just short against a very good Carthage team last year at AT&T Stadium, but La Vega Head Coach Don Hyde likes the squad he is bringing back in 2020, that boasts some good experience.

“You’ve got to have guys that that have played the game at a high level, with experience,” Hyde said. “We’re certainly blessed to have that and we’ve been blessed the last couple years to have that so those guys job is to bring the young guys along and make sure they understand the stakes it takes to play for La Vega football and and then make sure they’re doing what their part to get there.”

La Vega will not waste any time testing themselves against the preseason number 2, 4 and 5 team in 4A Division one during their non-district slate. But at La Vega high School competition is the name of the game.

“I mean if you play football for the La Vega pirates you better have a sense of urgency, no matter if you win three games or 14,” Hyde said. “You better have a sense of urgency when you step on the practice field because that guy that’s competing for your spot is going to have a sense of urgency.”