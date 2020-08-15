Friday Night Fever Preview: Marlin Bulldogs

MARLIN — The Marlin Bulldogs took a step in the right direction in 2019 and they look to take an even bigger one in 2020 in their second year under David Haynes Jr.

“We’ve got more players this year,” wide receiver Tydae Mayes said. “Everybody bought in and dedicated to get better this season.”

last year Haynes came in with the motto of “Try something different” after the Bulldogs went 0-10 and were outscored 428-50 the year before.

“The year before, they were 0-10, so we had to do something different in order to get on the winning side,” Haynes said “Last year we finished 2-8, but we won district in basketball I feel we were gonna win it and track so we’re just building into staying with that momentum and we’re just doing stuff different.”

The Bulldogs look to boast some serious speed in 2020 and senior lineman Issac Kelly knows they have athletes all over the field.

“We’ve got a lot of skilled players,” he said. “The O-line is pretty skilled. We’ve got a lot of skill guys we’re all around it.”

The Bulldogs will open their season on August 28th against the Riesel Indians.