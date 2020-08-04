Friday Night Fever Preview: Mart Panthers

MART — The Mart Panthers are the gold standard in 2A Texas High School Football and they have a chance to etch their name with some of the best programs ever with a 4th-straight Title this year.

With a 4-peat Mart could join Fort Hancock, Sealy, Lake Travis and Aledo as the only programs in the state of Texas to win 4-straight State Titles.

“Only four teams in the State of Texas has ever won four straight state championships,” Head Coach Kevin Hoffman said. “We could make that five, and we’re the only ones in the State of Texas that has the opportunity to do that. So is that a big target big bullseye? Sure it is. But we’ve had the bullseye on us for years.”

One of the keys to the Panthers success will be Roddrell Freeman who you will see playing all over the field this year and he is thankful to have the opportunity to finish his career with a fourth title in four years.

“This is a blessing to have the opportunity,:” he said. “I’ve been here since my freshman year starting. This is a blessing to be at Mart doing this and to have an opportunity to play for four.”

The Panthers will open their season on August 28th against Teague.