Friday Night Fever Preview: McGregor Bulldogs

MCGREGOR — The McGregor Bulldogs are entering year two under head coach Mike Shields, looking to hunt down a playoff berth.

The Bulldogs will be led by senior quarterback VeAndre McDaniel who likes what coach Shields is bringing to the table in 2020.

“Last year he was getting used to us and it was the first year,” McDaniel said. “Now that he’s used to us now he’s like more on us and looking forward to progressing on our schemes and stuff, and how effective they’re going to be.”

Shields knows McDaniel will be a big part of McGregor’s success this season.

“VeAndre threw for 2000 yards last year, just in 10 games,” he said. “Man, we’re gonna really rely on that, and we really haven’t done that in my coaching career you know we’ve been more run and keep the defense off the field and that type, but he’s such a weapon on that, that we’ve got to go to his strengths and our offensive strengths.”

McGregor will open the season on August 28th against Lake Worth