Friday Night Fever Preview: Moody Bearcats

MOODY — The Lonnie Judd era has officially begun in Mooday as the Central Texas Native looks to get the Bearcats back in the playoff mix.

Judd inherits a team with some talent and a lot of experience and his players can feel the enthusiasm he brings with his fresh start.

“He’s really enthusiastic,” senior William Cutta said. “He has a really positive outlook on this year, and he thinks we have a real chance to take a deep this year.”

Senior Jayce Mcbride likes the confidence Judd brings with him.

“It’s really good because we were the same program for the past four years,” he said. “I think coach L has come in and done something new, which is what we need now.”

for the Bearcats confidence is key in 2020 and Trent Curry said he and hgis teammates are riding high with the possibilities 2020 brings.

“He brings a lot of positivity and good vibes,” he said. “He makes our team happy. That builds our confidence for the season.”

with a couple of weeks until the season starts Judd just wants to see his guys continue to make strides.

“We have to just keep getting better every week,” he said. “No matter who we play or no matter what we do, I just want us to make make sure we’re going forward each week. That’s something I just emphasize to them that, we just take this one day at a time, much like with all this stuff going on [related to COVID-19]. We’re going one day at a time trying to get better, and just try and be the best football team that we can be.”

The Bearcats will open their season on August 28th at Hamilton.