Friday Night Fever Preview: Rockdale Tigers

ROCKDALE — It’s a new era in Rockdale as Jacob Campsey moves from defensive coordinator to head coach after Jeff Miller departed for Cy Fair this offseason.

Campsey takes over a team that is looking to get past the first round for the first time since winning it all in 2017.

“Honestly, our team is hungrier than ever because we lost first round these past two years, and I really think we’re going to state this year,” Senior Kam’Ron Valdez said.

Campsey knows he has a hungry group entering 2020 but he also feels like he could have a very explosive group as well.

“We have enough back to where our expectation is to be explosive,” he said. “I think we have to work on efficiency and consistency a little bit. We’ve been explosive but you know these guys have the experience. These guys are talking about is let’s do what we have to do to advance in the playoffs this year.”

Rockdale will open their season at LaGrange on Friday August 28th