Friday Night Fever Preview: Rosebud-Lott

ROSEBUD — The Rosebud Lott Cougars have their third head coach in three years as Brandon Hicks takes the reins in 2020.

Hick said he could not be more excited to be taking over this team that he feels has a lot of potential.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about anything in my life,” Hicks said. “That’s partially because of the environment and be able to get back to somewhat normal but also because of the kids and the staff that we have here. I’m just extremely blessed to be able to have this opportunity to come in and change the culture.”

His players can feel the culture shifting as well.

“I think he’s gonna be a really good coach this year,” Offensive lineman Nolan Kahlig said. “Just by the way he’s helping us in practice and stuff showing us how to do things I think he’s gonna be really good for us this year.”

This team is coming off a winless season and they are relishing flying under the radar in 2020.

“We went, 0-10 last year and we’ve got to show them what we can do this year,” John Paul Reyna said. “We got picked last in district, so we gotta show them something.”