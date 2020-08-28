Friday Night Fever Preview: Salado Eagles

SALADO — The Salado Eagles are entering their fifth year under Alan Haire trying to continue their run of playoff success after a trip to the area round in 2019.

Haire brings back an experienced team that knows what those Friday night lights truly feel like and he knows just how valuable that is.

“Nothing’s better than experience,” he said. “Understanding how you behave in the locker room on your bus rides and in pregame. Understanding, if you want to play well Friday, you’re gonna have to practice well and so it’s all about practice hard games easy. If you don’t practice hard, the games will be hard and it’s uncomfortable for you. If hard work is the only true ingredient to success, well we might as well do it.”

Seniors like Kory Walker know they have a big responsibility to help some of those younger players figure out how to do all of that.

“Coach Haire says, As your seniors go so goes the team so if you don’t have a good leaders, then you won’t have a good team,” he said.

Fellow senior Noah Mescher feels like the Eagles really got a chance to find out what kind of team they had when COVID was shutting down facilities last spring.

“It’s always a great time to learn,” he said. “Especially in difficult times like this, and grow closer to each other and you realize you’ve got to work harder to make up for all of it.”

The Eagles will open their season with the Troy Trojans tomorrow night at 7:30 at Crusader Stadium in Belton.