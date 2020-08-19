Friday Night Fever Preview: Teague Lions

TEAGUE — The Teague Lions will be on the prowl for a playoff spot once again in 2020 with a solid core of returners back in the fold.

One of those returners is quarterback Jake Callahan who showed well for himself being thrown into the fire as a freshman.

“He threw for about 1000 yards and about a dozen touchdowns, And he’s back,” Head Coach Donnie Osborn said. “Last year he looked like a freshman last year he played like a freshman in this tree looks like a kid that’s got some snaps under his belt so it’s a world of difference he’s bigger he’s more physically stronger, so we’re pretty, pretty excited about that.”

His teammates have seen his maturity grow over this last offseason.

“He came in the middle of the season and did pretty good for us,” Junior Luke Stacks said. “Then this year he’s upped his game a little and really turned into a veteran player for us.”

The Lions will open their season against Mart on August 28th.