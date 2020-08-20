Friday Night Fever Preview: Troy Trojans

TROY — The Troy Trojans will look to defend their district crown in 2020 and while they will have to replace some key names they have a one big one returning in running back Zach Hrbacek.

The offense is in good hands with Hrbacek and company but Head Coach Ronnie Porter

“We lost a lot of seniors, a lot of leadership but we’ve got a lot coming back,” Porter said. “We’ve got a good foundation offensively. We’ve got four offensive linemen coming back that have varsity experience. Zach coming back to tailback spot and a lot of guys have had a lot of time. I guess the thing that we need to continue to work on is finding these younger guys and putting them into the roles that they haven’t necessarily had to in the past.”

Hrbacek has a good feeling about what this team will bring to the table in 2020.

“Last year we had a lot of a lot of freshmen and sophomores playing, and they’re very talented,” he said. “I think there are 22 returning. So I think those freshmen and sophomores that played last year definitely gives the chance.”

Troy will open their season on August 28th against Salado at UMHB.