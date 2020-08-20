Friday Night Fever Previews: Clifton Cubs

CLIFTON — The Clifton Cubs have been as consistent as they come in terms of making the playoffs going six-for-six under Head Coach Chuck Caniford.

They will have their work cut out for them to make that seven-for-seven in a very tough district but Caniford feels like their tough non-district will schedule prepare them for the weekly battle.

“I think the biggest thing for the young guys is just seeing how they transition from Thursday to Friday night,” Caniford said. “And fortunately some of those guys played roles for us last year being in varsity games but maybe not a significant role and so they’ve got to step up and do a good job and that’s why we play the teams that we play in non district so that we can see that.”

Griffin Phillips Clifton’s junior quarterback likes being tested early in the season.

“Our philosophy has always been to make it as hard as we can ourselves in order to compete at the highest level when it really matters,” he said.

Clifton’s first tough opponent will be Sanger, a 4A school from just north of the DFW area.